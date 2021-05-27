Dumped: 11 puppies, their mother rescued from heat by Houston SPCA

Eleven puppies and their mother dog were taken into Houston SPCA and treated for heat exhaustion

HOUSTON – Houston SPCA staff were called to rescue a dog and 11 of her puppies found abandoned in the Memorial Park area Wednesday afternoon.

The mother dog was tied to a box where the 11 puppies were also inside, Houston SPCA said in a release.

According to SPCA staff, temperatures read 104 degrees on all of the dogs. They are all safe in the care of SPCA staff and treated for heat exhaustion.

“There could have been a very tragic ending if they were not seen or managed to wander into nearby traffic,” Houston SPCA said in a statement.

The Houston SPCA would like to remind Houstonians these pet safety tips:

Never leave your pets in a car. Even for a short amount of time, temperatures can soar quickly.

Make sure your pets are on heartworm prevention year-round, as heartworm parasites can be spread through the bite of one infected mosquito.

Bring your pet inside your air-conditioned home. If they must stay outside, make sure they have adequate shelter with access to cool water.

Limit pet walks to early morning or late evening hours, as concrete sidewalks can get very hot.

Houstonians can report animal cruelty by filling out the online form here, or by calling (713) 869-7722 for life-threatening emergencies.