Spidernauts and space dogs: What happens to the creatures of spaceflight

Pushinka, a gift to President John F. Kennedy from Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, stands her ground on the White House lawn, Aug. 14, 1963, while the rest of the family's dogs vacation with the first family at Cape Cod. Pushinka was the offspring of Soviet space dog Strelka. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)

Animal spaceflights paved the way for the first human astronauts, and today, creatures big and small continue to space travel, advancing our knowledge of how the zero-gravity environment impacts all beings and aiding research down on Earth.

Supercluster.com’s Astronaut Database is a compilation of every human and creature with a spaceflight experience. Chief creative officer Jamie Carreiro worked to compile all the non-human space travelers, which includes hundreds of fruit flies, 40 dogs, 30 primates, seven bats and one cat.

“We’re the ESPN for space,” Carreiro said of Supercluster.com. “Let’s say you’re a baseball fan -- you want to look at the stats of that pitcher, or you want to see how many three-pointers your favorite NBA star got to provide context for a story, we want to create that same kind of presence for space travelers, for astronauts (and) for researchers in the long term.”

Recent entrants to the database include NASA Astronaut Victor Glover following his first spaceflight in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft; also Glover’s crew mates, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguichi -- and a Baby Yoda doll that the SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts brought along with them.

By popular demand, the site now also tracks the plush toys used as zero-gravity indicators by astronauts.

Carreiro said the Supercluster database team quickly realized it couldn’t tell the story of human spaceflight without including the first living beings to go to space.

