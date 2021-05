HOUSTON – As of this writing, 48 children are missing from the city of Houston.

See photos of the missing children whose pictures appear on the NCMEC website.

Editor’s note: The details of the cases listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are not listed on its website.

Celeste Rodriguez

Celeste Rodriguez (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Missing Since: May 19, 2021

Missing From: Houston, TX

Age Now: 14

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad