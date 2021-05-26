Put to the test: Are your elected leaders responding to taxpayers’ concerns?

HOUSTON – In election years, we see political signs and candidates for public office everywhere. They are out canvassing neighborhoods and greeting voters. Unfortunately, the pandemic has made our elected leaders less visible. There have been no face-to-face public meetings for months.

We wondered how well those men and women are connecting and communicating with the constituents they serve. To find out, we set up a test that would simultaneously help taxpayers with everyday problems that need attention in their neighborhoods and reveal which Houston City Council members and Harris County Commissioners do the best job at responding to and resolving constituents concerns.

THE TEST

We enlisted the help of 20 taxpayers to email Houston’s 16 city council representatives and Harris County’s 4 commissioners. They each inquired about real issues like delayed recycling pick-up and potholes that need repair. In most instances, the citizens had already tried to resolve the issues with 311 or the appropriate city or county department with no success. Each taxpayer asked the representative to respond by email or by phone.

WHO FAILED THE TEST

Of the 16 city council members, 6 never sent a response at all. Those council members that failed the test are Tarsha Jackson of District B, Karla Cisneros of District H, Martha Castex-Tatum of District K and At-Large council members Mike Knox, David Robinson and Michael Kubosh.

Of the 4 Harris County Commissioners, only Commissioner Adrian Garcia of Precinct 2 failed to respond to an email from a constituent.

When we reached out to each council member and Commissioner Garcia to ask why they did not respond, council member Kubosh didn’t bother to reply to KPRC 2 News reporter Amy Davis either.

