Cocaine suspected to be in packages washing up on Matagorda County beaches

MATAGORDA COUNTY – The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on Monday that packages suspected of containing cocaine have been washing up on beaches in the area. In the last seven days, they say 50 kilos of what they believe to be cocaine has washed ashore.

The Sheriff’s Office warned you should not touch any suspicious packages on the beach. If one is spotted, law enforcement should be notified immediately.

According to the department’s Facebook post, which initially alerted the public to the dangerous situation:

“All bundles were picked up, processed, photographed and placed into evidence lockers at the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office for proper disposal.

Please keep in mind that if you ever find a suspicious package on the beach, do not touch or pick up the packages. Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched. Packages could be anything from Marijuana to Fentanyl.

Once the package becomes wet, the substance in the package could become liquid form and leak from the package. Once the substance becomes liquid form it is easier to absorb into the skin and could cause a person to become ill or it could possibly be fatal.

Also once a person picks up the package, that person is in possession of the package and could be charged for the criminal charge of Possession.”