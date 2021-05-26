17-year-old fighting for his life after being shocked by 33000-volt powerline while hanging business banner

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A teen is fighting for his life after he was severely shocked while trying to hang a business banner in Montgomery County.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of Maria’s Appliances on FM 1485 near Dry Creek.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Logan Dillard was resetting a wet banner attached to a metal pole when the pole hit the overhead 33000-volt powerlines that run to a transformer on the property.

Dillard suffered a severe shock and was unconscious when paramedics arrived, according to authorities. Emergency responders performed CPR and after nearly 20 minutes, they were able to revive Dillard, officials said. He was rushed to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition.

Family members said Dillard was transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he remains unresponsive and unable to breathe on his own.

Dillard is a student at Caney Creek High School and does not work at the business, family members said.