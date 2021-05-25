Rep. Dan Crenshaw explains recovery after eye surgery

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland' on Capitol Hill Washington. Crenshaw says he has undergone surgery on his eye and says he will be virtually sightless for a month. Crenshaw said in a news release Saturday, April 10, 2021, that an ophthalmologist on Thursday discovered the retina to his left eye was detaching. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)

Congressman Dan Crenshaw is back to work.

The representative who famously wears an eye patch from being hit by an IED while serving in Afghanistan had to have emergency surgery on his left eye.

Rep. Crenshaw said the trauma he endured may be why he recently experienced retina detachment in his left eye, a condition that requires emergency surgery.

“They put a big gas bubble in your eye and they say lay facedown for at least seven days, so that it basically acts as a Band-Aid on your retina,” Crenshaw explained. “I’m looking at it right now. It’s very frustrating and annoying, gets in the way of everything I do.”

Dr. Brigid Marshall, vitreoretinal surgeon with the Michael E. Debakey VA Medical Center, said people with a trauma to the eye or those who are nearsighted are at an increased risk of this happening, but sometimes aging alone is all it takes to experience retina detachment. The recovery is very difficult as it requires doing absolutely nothing.

“We ask for patients to be looking straight down towards the ground or lie on their stomach for a week after surgery and that is a very, very difficult thing for a patient have to go through,” Marshall said.

Marshall said the warning signs include:

Seeing floaters

Seeing flashes of light

Seeing “curtains” or a darkening in the peripheral line of sight