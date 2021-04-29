‘Still alive, still doing OK’: Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw shares an update after his emergency eye surgery

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 17: House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) questions witnesses during a hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland' in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said he would issue a subpoena for acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf after he did not show for the hearing. An August Government Accountability Office report found that Wolf's appointment by the Trump Administration, which has regularly skirted the Senate confirmation process, was invalid and a violation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, of Texas, shared an update Thursday on his progress since his emergency eye surgery earlier this month.

“I’m still alive, still doing OK, still can’t see very well,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw explained in a video posted on social media that he’s still suffering some of the effects -- including blurry vision -- but his retina is currently staying in place. The surgery was to address a detaching retina in his left eye. He said his doctors are optimistic and he’s resuming his duties now.

Quick update on my recovery and how I am doing! pic.twitter.com/ACDFqzy11j — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 29, 2021

He said previously that he would be virtually sightless for a month.

Crenshaw, 37, is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded while he was deployed to Afghanistan.

“The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina,” Crenshaw said in a statement. “It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened.”

Crenshaw said the surgery came after he experienced dark, blurry vision. He visited an ophthalmologist and learned of his detaching retina.