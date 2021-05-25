Katy man arrested in connection with violence during US Capitol riot, FBI says

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than unite behind a bipartisan investigation like the one that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing former President Donald Trump or his supporters. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HOUSTON – The FBI arrested a Katy man Tuesday morning in connection to violence during the U.S. Capitol riot in January, federal authorities said.

Adam Weibling was taken into custody without incident, the FBI Houston Division said.

He is the seventh Houston-area resident arrested by FBI Houston after the Jan. 6 riot, the FBI said.

Other defendants charged in federal court can be found here.