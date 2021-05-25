Katy man arrested in connection with violence during US Capitol riot, FBI says

HOUSTON – The FBI arrested a Katy man Tuesday morning in connection to violence during the U.S. Capitol riot in January, federal authorities said.
Adam Weibling was taken into custody without incident, the FBI Houston Division said.
He is the seventh Houston-area resident arrested by FBI Houston after the Jan. 6 riot, the FBI said.
The FBI continues to seek information about people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals here. Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.
