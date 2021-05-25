Harris County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing 23-year-old man

Dave Wolley is reported to be missing by the Harris County Sheriff's Office

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has reached out asking for the public’s help finding 23-year-old Dave Wolley.

Wolley was reportedly last seen three days ago in the 16500 Block of Nightingale Falls Court in the Cypress Point Lakes subdivision in Cypress.

When he was last seen on May 22 at 10 a.m., he was wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants. He was not wearing any shoes.

According to the missing person’s report, Wolley has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is currently not taking his daily medication.

Anyone who may have information that can help the Harris County Sheriff’s Office find Wolley should call the Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.