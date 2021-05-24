Who killed Jamil Kanneh? Houston Police Department looking for murder suspect

Authorities are seeking assistance from the Houston community in identifying who killed Jamil Kanneh.

KPRC 2 previously reported on the deadly shooting on October 28, 2020, at an apartment complex in Alief.

Police previously said Kanneh, the then-unidentified victim, was found dead in the back of the complex near a dumpster with several gunshot wounds.

According to Crime Stoppers, officers found Kanneh lying unresponsive in the parking lot of the Magnolia Terrace Apartment complex located in the 3900 block of Synott Road in Houston.

Kanneh died as a result of his injuries.

The Houston Police Department and the family of Kanneh are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.