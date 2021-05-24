Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

VIDEO: Robbery suspect rips massive cash register, wad of cords away from west Houston Dollar General store

If you recognize him, Houston police want to hear from you

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Crime
,
Robbery
,
Houston Police Department
,
Crime Stoppers
Houston Police are searching for a man who robbed a general store in March.
Houston Police are searching for a man who robbed a general store in March. (Houston Police Department/YouTube)

HOUSTON – Authorities need help identifying a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery in West Houston.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 12 at 9:45 p.m. at a Dollar General store located at the 9400 block of Kempwood.

Police said the man holding a gun approached the store employee and told him to walk him to the cash register. As the store employee distanced away from the suspect, he ran away, and the suspect then removed the cash register forcibly and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a green jacket, dark pants, black shoes and black hoodie.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is advised to call Crime Stoppers directly at 713.222.TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Tipsters calling Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and can result in a cash payment of up to $5,000 leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: