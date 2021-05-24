VIDEO: Robbery suspect rips massive cash register, wad of cords away from west Houston Dollar General store

Houston Police are searching for a man who robbed a general store in March.

HOUSTON – Authorities need help identifying a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery in West Houston.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 12 at 9:45 p.m. at a Dollar General store located at the 9400 block of Kempwood.

Police said the man holding a gun approached the store employee and told him to walk him to the cash register. As the store employee distanced away from the suspect, he ran away, and the suspect then removed the cash register forcibly and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a green jacket, dark pants, black shoes and black hoodie.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is advised to call Crime Stoppers directly at 713.222.TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Tipsters calling Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and can result in a cash payment of up to $5,000 leading to the suspect’s arrest.