Rice University says it has developed an early flood alert system for Houston: This is how to try it out

A screenshot of the FIRST website, as collected on May 24, 2021.

City officials have a new tool for planning and responding to flooding at hospitals and other critical facilities on the watersheds of Brays, Sims, Hunting and White Oak bayous, Rice University announced Monday.

Built by Rice University engineers, the city’s Flood Information and Response System, also known as FIRST, is a radar-based flood assessment, mapping and early-warning system.

Developed under a federal grant by Rice’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education and Evacuation from Disasters, or SSPEED, Center, FIRST covers several flood-prone and at-risk communities, including Kashmere Gardens, Gulfton and Sunnyside.

Ad

How it works

To make FIRST, SSPEED hydrologists began by creating maps of the elevation, land use and slope on every tract of land within a watershed. Using a high-speed server, they run hundreds of simulations to determine how quickly and where water will rise during intense rainfall events.

“We built over 350 maps that are in there for all different combinations of rainfall,” Bedient said. “We basically create what’s called a flood plain map library.”

During a storm, weather radar is used to precisely measure how much rain is falling over each portion of the watershed at a given moment. That data, along with information from stream gauges on the bayous, is fed to a computer that compares the input with prepopulated scenarios from the map library. The system has warned hospital officials in the Texas Medical Center as much as two-and-a-half hours before rising water has arrived at their doors.

FIRST’s maps show the location of hospitals, nursing homes and fire stations in the four watersheds. The system includes tools that allow emergency managers to establish warning thresholds so they have access to flood level information during rain events.

Ad

Ad