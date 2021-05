HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 23-year-old woman last seen on Saturday.

Police said Morgan Ariana Slape was last seen in the 1600 block of Fannin Street going in an unknown direction of travel.

Slape is described as being 220 lbs., 5′2″ with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Slape’s whereabouts is urged to contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.