4 accused in man’s beating death outside Texas City dance hall, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A man was beaten to death outside Texas City dance hall on Saturday, police say.

Texas City police said a fight broke out at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon and Dance Hall in the 3300 block of 25th Avenue North. The fight happened in the parking lot after a man named Daniel Sanders, 65, was confronted by a group of people about a past criminal investigation, police said. Details about that investigation are unknown at this time.

Police said when Sanders got up to leave with his female companion, a group of men followed him out into the parking lot. The group of men beat up Sanders and he suffered from severe injuries to the face, authorities say. When police arrived, Sanders had blood coming from his mouth and he was unconscious.

Sanders was transported to UTMB where he died the next morning.

Four suspects are associated with this incident, according to police. They are all charged with murder and will have $250,000 bonds, police said. Christopher Daniel Gomez, 30, is in custody, while three others have open warrants: Antonio Figueroa, 37, Preston Figueroa, 17 and Ashton Lee Coleman, 20.

Anyone with information on the case should call Texas City police at 409-643-5720.