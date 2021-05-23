GALLERY: Live music, pop-up restaurants return to Kemah Boardwalk for first time since shutdown

The Rock the Dock concert series and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Epicurean Evening returned Thursday night to the Kemah Boardwalk.

Post-pandemic activity is jumping on the Kemah Boardwalk, as more people become vaccinated and the COVID-19 restrictions relax.

A Journey tribute band called Escape jammed the crowd with a live set.

A handful of people wore masks, but most just enjoyed the outdoor show.

Rock the Dock, the summer live music series, is usually held on Thursdays. Officials said the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

At the same time, the chamber of commerce hosted Epicurean Evening Bites, highlighting about 30 Clear Lake-area restaurants.

The purpose of the event is to support businesses, many of which, were financially hit due to pandemic-related restrictions, according to Shari Sweeney, the chamber’s vice president. She noted the state didn’t begin ease restrictions until March.

Since this year’s outdoor event was such a success and attracted a new crowd, the chamber plans to hold two events in the future, according to Sweeney. She said in addition to its traditional event at Space Center Houston they will also host an annual Boardwalk experience.