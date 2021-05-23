Hundreds show up for Pro-Palestine rally held in Houston’s Galleria area

HOUSTON – The Houston Office of the Council on American Islamic Relations joined Muslim and Palestinian organizations Saturday to protest against the brutal attacks in the Middle East.

The rally was held at the intersection of Post Oak Blvd. and Westheimer Road in the Galleria area.

“I think today represents a big turning point a big point to call for Palestinian freedom people have been struggling and calling for freedom for years and years,” said Mohamed Fattouh.

Supporters say Palestinians have struggled for years and they wanted to make sure their voices were heard in Houston.

Over 200 people and children have died in the 11-day conflict.

“It’s terrible, horrible. I mean it’s just beyond the imagination of any human being doing this to another human,” one supporter said.

During the rally, protestors broke through a barrier and marched on the streets.

Although there is a ceasefire in the Middle East, Palestinians say they will continue to fight until people can be at peace.