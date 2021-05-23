Here’s how to join bike ride in Third Ward for Memorial Day weekend

Bar 5015 hosts a monthly bike ride that stops at minority-owned businesses along the way to support their brands.

HOUSTON – A Third Ward bar launches initiative to promote health and wellness in the Black and brown community.

Bar 5015 hosts a monthly bike ride that stops at minority-owned businesses along the way to support their brands.

In May, the group is promoting mental health for National Mental Health Awarenessness Month. The next ride set for Memorial Day weekend, which will feature close to 1,000 bikers and over 75 therapists.

The ride starts Saturday at Bar 5015 on Almeda Road. The group will be escorted by the Houston Police Department.

Other partners include Streets Calling Bikers from DC, Philadelphia, and Chicago and local partners such as Slim Thug’s Hogglife, Demi-Gods bikers, Gas Gods and Eleven 86 Water, according to the press release.

Organizers said the bike ride was established in September and has grown tremendously since then.

The bike ride is held on the last Saturday of each month and open to the public.

Ad

“The pandemic was tough on a lot of people. For most, it was hard being stuck in the house with little to no activities, so I wanted to create a monthly ride that would be safe, healthy, and motivating for the community. We have had some amazing partners since debuting our ride, but most of all, we have had some spirits that were lifted in such a trying time. I’m excited to have a plethora of out of towners coming to this ride as it brings unity in more ways than one,” said Bar 5015 owner Steve Rogers in the release.