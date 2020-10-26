15 kid entrepreneurs showcase products at pop-up shopping event in Houston

HOUSTON – A local business held an event Saturday to celebrate the entrepreneurship of young Houstonians.
Fifteen kid entrepreneurs participated in a pop-up shopping experience at Bar 5015, a lounge at 5015 Almeda.
The family-friendly event allowed young people to showcase their talents and develop their entrepreneurial spirit. It also allowed the community to purchase products ranging from clothing lines, artists, authors and food vendors.
Here is a list of the local businesses that participated:
- Selah Akiens with Perfect Pet Cafe
- Joseph LaVergne with Just Balm by Joe
- Arielle Wooten with A. Corinne Exclusives
- Jaxson Ray with Cool Kids Goods
- Jourdyn Brown with JoJo Bee’s Treats
- Javon White with Ja' Juice
- Lauren Phillips with Doll Houses
- Harrison Kincade with Shabach Apparel
- Xian-Renee Stansberry with Pretty Kid
- Dakota Butler with Ready Lips
- Meyan Wilson with Tiffany-Joi Body Whipt Co.
- Anaya Jackson with Anaya’s Art Shop