15 kid entrepreneurs showcase products at pop-up shopping event in Houston

HOUSTON – A local business held an event Saturday to celebrate the entrepreneurship of young Houstonians.

Fifteen kid entrepreneurs participated in a pop-up shopping experience at Bar 5015, a lounge at 5015 Almeda.

The family-friendly event allowed young people to showcase their talents and develop their entrepreneurial spirit. It also allowed the community to purchase products ranging from clothing lines, artists, authors and food vendors.

Here is a list of the local businesses that participated: