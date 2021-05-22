Search begins for 2 boaters who went missing after their boat sank near Galveston

HOUSTON – Two people are missing after their boat sank just west of the Galveston Causeway near Galveston Friday night.

The Coast Guard and other agencies, including the Galveston Police Department, Galveston Fire Department and Galveston Beach Patrol, are searching for them by boats and helicopter.

The 20-foot vessel sank with five people onboard around 6:30 p.m. Three of the boaters were rescued by people onboard another boat.

The Coast Guard released a statement Saturday morning that said in part, “At this point we are not in recovery mode. We are still searching with hopes of a rescue. The identities of the boaters are not released yet.”

Authorities broadcast a call for help to boats in the area for information and the search continues as of this writing.