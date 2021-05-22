Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Pct. 1 sergeant investigated for child sex abuse fired from Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2013

Constable: ‘All of us in law enforcement are deeply saddened and feel betrayed’

Mario Diaz
, Reporter

Tags: 
Harris County
,
crime
,
local

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen did not hold back in labeling deceased Harris County Precinct One Sergeant Robert Johnson.

“There is a lot of people that spoke very highly of them as a police officer and it was pretty apparent that everybody around this guy had no idea that he was a pedophile,” Rosen said.

Rosen said he hired Johnson in 2013 after a rough ending at another agency.

“Johnson was terminated from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office before he joined us,” Rosen said.

KPRC 2 reported at the time that Johnson was fired for having consensual sex in his patrol car with a married teacher.

“I’m a second-chance guy,” Rosen said.

Johnson was hired six months after the firing.

“There was no indications of any problems in his background until now,” Rosen said.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: