Pct. 1 sergeant investigated for child sex abuse fired from Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2013

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen did not hold back in labeling deceased Harris County Precinct One Sergeant Robert Johnson.

“There is a lot of people that spoke very highly of them as a police officer and it was pretty apparent that everybody around this guy had no idea that he was a pedophile,” Rosen said.

Rosen said he hired Johnson in 2013 after a rough ending at another agency.

“Johnson was terminated from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office before he joined us,” Rosen said.

KPRC 2 reported at the time that Johnson was fired for having consensual sex in his patrol car with a married teacher.

“I’m a second-chance guy,” Rosen said.

Johnson was hired six months after the firing.

“There was no indications of any problems in his background until now,” Rosen said.