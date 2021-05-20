Harris County Precinct 1 deputy who died by suicide was being investigated for child sex abuse, police say

Liberty County – A Harris County Precinct 1 Deputy who died by suicide was also being investigated for several allegations of sexual abuse involving minors, according to the Alvin Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, after an attempted traffic stop in north Liberty County, Precinct One Deputy Constable Robert Johnson sparked a standoff with deputies and threatened to take his own life.

Alvin police said during the standoff, Johnson made several phone calls and confessed to the allegations of sexually assaulting minors. Police said he also implicated other adults in the sexual abuse.

After several hours, police said Johnson took his own life.

Police said the sexual abuse allegations were being investigated by several agencies including Alvin police, Texas Rangers, the FBI, and the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office.

Due to the claims Johnson made about other adults being involved in the sexual abuse of minors, Alvin police said they are continuing their investigation and say criminal charges against other people could be forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.