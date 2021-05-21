Police searching for suspects in Spring Branch home invasion

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two men that they said broke into a family’s home in the Spring Branch area on April 22 while the family was sleeping.

“In your own home, your home is your protection and in the end, it’s not,” said the victim.

The mother, who didn’t want to share her identity for safety reasons, said after hearing loud noises inside the home in the 2000 block of Harland. She woke up to a disturbing sight.

“A man was standing near me with a gun in his hand,” the victim said.

She then said the armed man, who also had a face mask on, turned violent.

“He grabbed me by the hair and he threw me on the floor next to a chair,” the victim explained.

Even more concerning though she says, her 29-year-old daughter was also home and there was another intruder in the house.

“I started yelling loudly I’m by myself, what do you want. I’m by myself,” said the victim.

