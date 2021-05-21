Here are affordable road trips for families a short drive away

HOUSTON – Many families may finally start feeling ready to travel again and plan a family vacation.

For those who may not want to get on a plane just yet, we’ve got some road trip getaways worth your money that your whole family will love.

“I personally have been to over 300 resorts,” says Shayla Northcutt, owner of Northcutt Travel Agency.

If you need help finding that perfect getaway for you and your family, Shayla Northcutt, owner of Northcutt Travel Agency in Houston is your gal.

“We’re kind of like a vacation matchmaker-- You tell us exactly what you want, what your budget is, we’re going to get you the best resort for your family,” says Northcutt.

“The Great Wolf Lodge, which I’m sure you’ve heard of, that’s always a popular one for Texans to go to,” adds Northcutt.

It’s a family fun resort with a huge waterpark for the kids. This deal includes two adults and two children from July 9 through the 11th in a family suite for $415 a night.

Ad

Another one of Northcutt’s favorites is the Gaylord Texan near Dallas. It overlooks Lake Grapevine and features a 10-acre Paradise Springs Waterpark. You can get your family up for a three-day stay for $320 a night.