University of St. Thomas offers free tuition for students in certain degree programs for the upcoming fall semester

HOUSTON – Summer is a great time for Houstonians to learn new skills for a better career.

The University of St. Thomas is offering just that -- degree programs specialized to meet employer demands, especially now that the pandemic is on the downturn.

The university is offering 100% online Associate of Applied Science degrees in the following programs: cybersecurity, network technology and electronic technology, general business, and alcohol and drug dependency counseling.

But here’s the catch: the first 500 people who enroll this fall will receive free tuition for the semester.

University president Richard Ludwick said in a statement the university is responding to the skill demand by foregoing financial gain to benefit students who need to boost their workforce skills during the pandemic.

The university said in a news release the pandemic led a rise in jobs in technology and alcohol/drug counseling.

