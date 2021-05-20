Twins, triplets prepare for next steps after graduating from Memorial High School

HOUSTON – Forty-five students in the 2021 graduating class at Memorial High School are either a triplet or a twin.

“I knew there were other sets of triplets, but I didn’t know there were this many,” said senior and triplet Alex Garcia.

This brings a lot of pomp and circumstance for some families, and a few tears for others.

“My mom especially, she’s like going through it right now, especially all at once,” said Glenn Elie, who is also a triplet.

It was not until administrators were putting the graduation ceremony together that they realized the senior class was so sibling strong. School officials said a total of 664 students are graduating.

“It’s hard to believe you have that many sets of twins. It’s hard to get to know every single one of them. But for the most part, I’ve gotten to know most of the kids, and you kind of see the different personalities in all the sets,” said Memorial High School senior principal Buffie Matthews. “There’s going to be a big void left for some of these families. I’m sure.”

The Bethancourt triplets, who moved to MHS junior year, are all headed to Texas A&M. They said they do not want to separate.

“Because we are going to A&M, it’s like just the beginning of another four years. We are going to be together,” said Alex Bethancourt.