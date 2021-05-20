Astrodome Conservancy to discuss campaign for Astrodome redevelopment

HOUSTON – The Astrodome Conservancy is scheduled to host a press conference Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss its campaign to create a community-supported vision for the reuse and redevelopment of the landmark Astrodome.

Titled “Future Dome,” the campaign will ask for the public’s input through a series of surveys, engagement activities, informative materials, and public meetings. Future Dome will offer a variety of forums and venues for public input, including a series of virtual meetings, interactive online and in-person activities.

The first Future Dome event will be a virtual public meeting on June 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. You can register at future-dome.com to reserve your spot at this free online event.

The status of the Astrodome remains unclear.

In 2018, Harris County Commissioners voted to renovate the “Eighth Wonder of the World” as a multipurpose sports and events center and a parking garage, allocating $105 million for the project. See the plans for the project (PDF).

However, according to The Washington Post, plans for renovation came to a halt last year. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in 2019 that she wants the county to focus on criminal justice reform and flood control.

The status of the project remains in “demo” mode and no other updates have been posted at this time.