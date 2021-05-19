New Caney ISD students win $130,000 prize in national contest for pandemic-inspired innovation combating depression

Houston-area students at Porter High School in New Caney ISD are celebrating a big win.

Porter High School will receive an estimated retail value of $130,000 worth in technology and supplies after being named one of three national winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The contest encourages teachers and students to use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills to solve real-world issues in their community.

Inspired by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Porter High School students created Gen-Bridge– an app-website combo that works to address isolation-induced depression among the elderly.

The technological innovation was designed to enable students and others to connect with seniors residing in assisted living facilities, providing company via video calls, games and more.

During an award ceremony Tuesday, Porter High School students were named a national winner for their entry in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

Ad

Check out their reaction below: