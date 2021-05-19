‘It’s disgusting’: Residents in northeast Houston fed up with raw sewage flooding into their homes, yards

HUFFMAN – Families in a northeast Houston neighborhood said they’re fed up with raw sewage backing up into their homes and yards.

People who live in the Lakewood Heights community near Huffman say it happens every time it rains or the power goes out.

Residents say the city spent millions of dollars upgrading a nearby lift station, but since then, the raw sewage problem has only gotten worse.

“It’s disgusting,” resident Lee Matthews said.

Lee Matthews lives along Glengyle Court in the Huffman area. He shared pictures and video with KPRC 2 which showed raw sewage overflowing into his yard.

“It’s really frustrating, especially when your handicap and you are in a wheelchair most of the time,” he said.

Matthews says the raw sewage also flows into Lake Houston.

“Pasadena and other towns around us drink that water. Even though it goes through a cleaning plant, how much can you clean it?” Matthews asked.

Ad