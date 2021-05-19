Houston Zoo closed Wednesday in wake of Houston-area thunderstorms

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is closed Wednesday due to inclement weather, the zoo announced Wednesday.

According to the announcement, guests who have purchased tickets for today can trade them for another day. Ticket holders should receive an email for details, a zoo spokesperson said.

The zoo says its animals are “healthy and doing well” despite the rain.

The zoo will keep guests updated with plans to reopen as the weather event continues.

