Texas officers stepping up enforcement of seat belt laws as summer driving season ramps up

HOUSTON – Hitting the road this summer? Safety first, y’all.

Texas officers will be stepping up enforcement of seat belt and child car seat laws on highways starting next week as many Texans plan to drive for Memorial Day weekend and during the summer months, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

A total of 432 motor vehicle crashes in the Houston-area with 166 of those being fatal in the past year alone, and TxDOT hopes to bring awareness to that with its “Click it or Ticket” campaign launching on Monday.

TxDOT added that research has shown pickup truck drivers, people driving at night and vehicle passengers lag in seatbelt use. Those who have been killed in wrecks at night count for 59% of unbuckled drivers or passengers.

Violators who do not follow seat belt laws and child car seat laws may face fines of up to $200. Children under 8 or shorter than 4 feet 9 inches must be in a secured car seat and fines increase to $250 if a child is not secured in the seat.