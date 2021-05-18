3 men shot to death during apparent home invasion in Spring Branch, police say

HOUSTON – Three people are dead following a shooting and home invasion in northwest Houston, Houston police said.

Police responded to reports of a robbery and shooting at an apartment complex located in the 1500 block of Blalock around 7:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two men shot to death on the scene and a third man shot in an apartment. Police said the third victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that one of the suspects escaped in a white pick-up truck while the other suspect ran away on foot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD or CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.