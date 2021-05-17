H-E-B announces free curbside pickup for orders over $35 at all Texas stores

H-E-B announced Monday that it will no longer charge the $4.95 fee for curbside pickup orders with a minimum purchase of $35 at its stores across Texas.

“Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” an H-E-B spokesperson said in a news release.

To qualify for free curbside pickup, customers must have a minimum purchase of $35 before taxes and before any discounts, promotions or coupons are applied. Orders that are less than $35 will include a $2.95 small basket surcharge, the release states.

H-E-B shoppers can place a curbside order through the My H-E-B mobile app or online at heb.com.