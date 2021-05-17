Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits for Texans

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor on Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021.

This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, according to a news release from Abbott’s office.

Federal law requires the effective date of this change to be at least 30 days after notification is provided to the Secretary of Labor. As a result, the effective date will be June 26, 2021.

“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott is quoted as saying. “According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits. That assessment does not include the voluminous jobs that typically are not listed, like construction and restaurant jobs. In fact, there are nearly 60 percent more jobs open (and listed) in Texas today than there was in February 2020, the month before the pandemic hit Texas.”

Abbott’s office said “the current job openings are good paying jobs,” citing the Texas Workforce Commission saying nearly 45 percent of posted jobs offer wages greater than $15.50 per hour and approximately 76 percent pay more than $11.50 per hour. Only 2 percent of posted jobs pay around the minimum wage.

KPRC 2 is working to confirm that information.

The news release continued with this:

At this stage of opening the state 100 percent, the focus must be on helping unemployed Texans connect with the more than a million job openings, rather than paying unemployment benefits to remain off the employment rolls.