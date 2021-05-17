Ask 2: I’m traveling by plane with a toddler. What all do I need to know about flying with children?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I’m traveling by plane with a toddler. What all do I need to know about flying with strollers and car seats?

Answer: In most cases, a stroller and car seat are not counted against travelers’ bag allowance and can be checked free of charge.

Some airlines can accommodate for travelers to use an FAA-approved child restraint system or child safety seat onboard if a seat has been purchased for the child.

The Federal Aviation Administration recommends that children be secured in a seat and not on your lap.

Stroller and car seat policies for each of the major U.S. airlines can be found by clicking its corresponding link:

Furthermore, per federal law, most airlines are still enforcing the requirement that passengers – including children – wear a face-covering while traveling.