Partly Cloudy icon
68º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

UFC 262 brings largest sporting event to Houston since COVID-19 pandemic

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Tags: 
events
,
local
,
houston
,
sports
,
UFC
Photo does not have a caption

HOUSTON – UFC 262 is bringing the largest sporting event to Houston since the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is noted as the highest-grossing event in the Toyota Center history, according to a release.

About 17,500 tickets have been sold already and have already brought in $4 million. Ticket holders are encouraged to wear masks but it will not be enforced.

By the numbers:

According to the Toyota Center’s website, here is its following seating capacity for events:

  • Basketball Seating Capacity: 18,023
  • Ice Hockey Seating Capacity: 17,800
  • Concert Seating Capacity: 19,000

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: