UFC 262 brings largest sporting event to Houston since COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – UFC 262 is bringing the largest sporting event to Houston since the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is noted as the highest-grossing event in the Toyota Center history, according to a release.
About 17,500 tickets have been sold already and have already brought in $4 million. Ticket holders are encouraged to wear masks but it will not be enforced.
By the numbers:
According to the Toyota Center’s website, here is its following seating capacity for events:
- Basketball Seating Capacity: 18,023
- Ice Hockey Seating Capacity: 17,800
- Concert Seating Capacity: 19,000