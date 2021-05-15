UFC 262 brings largest sporting event to Houston since COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – UFC 262 is bringing the largest sporting event to Houston since the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is noted as the highest-grossing event in the Toyota Center history, according to a release.

About 17,500 tickets have been sold already and have already brought in $4 million. Ticket holders are encouraged to wear masks but it will not be enforced.

By the numbers:

According to the Toyota Center’s website, here is its following seating capacity for events: