One dead after vehicle falls off of North Freeway overpass

Police are investigating after a vehicle fell off the North Freeway.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a crash in north Houston that left one person dead.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on the North Freeway near 610 just before the Crosstimbers exit, police said.

According to authorities, the vehicle was in the northbound lanes of the North Freeway when it fell from the overpass down to Stokes Street.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital by ambulance, but the person did not survive their injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is believed to have been the only person inside. Authorities believe this was a single-vehicle crash but details are still unclear.

Investigators are still working to learn more details.