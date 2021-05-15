Houston area survey shows 40 years strong

HOUSTON – Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Ph.D., has been taking the pulse of the Houston area for 40 years through the Houston area survey that started at Rice University.

The survey results became so popular for leaders in business and politics that it is now a part of the annual efforts of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research for which Klineberg is the founding director.

This year’s survey was particularly important as it highlighted changes in attitudes in the greater Houston area after a year of pandemic.

Among this year’s findings:

Minority groups hit especially hard

More government involvement welcomed

More tolerance for undocumented immigrants

