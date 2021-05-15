Family of George Floyd and local leaders participate in ‘Stop the Violence’ community march, rally

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department teamed up with the Houston chapter of the NAACP to host a rally meant to address the recent rise in crime as well as provide community members the opportunity to “discuss issues of concern within their community, improve police and community relations.”

Starting at 9 a.m., people gathered for the George Floyd-Harold Preston Stop the Violence Community March at Jack Yates High School. The march ended at Texas Southern University, where there was a rally on the football field.

Multiple community leaders joined the families of Floyd and Preston at the rally, including Rev. James Dixon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Rev. Bill Lawson, among others.

There were be food trucks on-site and attendees were asked to mask up and social distance.