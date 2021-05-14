Residents enjoy senior prom at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque

LA MARQUE – Residents at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque spent the evening having fun at Senior Prom.

The event was something they needed after being away from family and friends because of COVID-19. It took staff two months to prepare and plan for the big event.

“We are going to party like it’s the 1920′s,” said Erika Parrish, the administrator at Bayou Pines Care Center. “We’ve had a really hard year and the residents needed something to look forward too. They have missed out on birthdays, they have missed out on several holidays.”

The prom featured live music, a photo booth to capture the special moments, sparkling champagne, tasty food, and treats. It was all thanks to the City of La Marque and the people in the community.

“We had so many donations from dresses to jewelry to monetary donations all to give these residents an amazing party,” Parrish said.

And what is a prom without naming a king, queen, prince and princess! The prom court received a crown and sash.

Prom King: Melvin Campbell, 111 years old

Prom Queen: Lucille Monych, 97 years old

Prom Princess: Marilyn Roden, 92 years old

Prom Prince: Richard Alvarado, 73 years old

The prom queen said it was fun.