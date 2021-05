GALVESTON – A 7-year-old is presumed to have drowned after he was caught in a rip current, Galveston Beach Patrol confirmed Tuesday.

Galveston Beach Patrol is searching for the 7-year-old boy after he was caught in a rip current on 37th and the Seawall around 7:32 p.m.

Beach patrol was joined in the search for the boy’s body by a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. Check back for details