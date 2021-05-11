VIDEO: Body camera footage released in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cypress

A still photo from law-enforcement-released body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting in Cypress on March 17, 2021.

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released video Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting that happened in March in Cypress.

Prior to showing the video, HCSO Assistant Chief Mike Lee shared a statement describing what people would see in the video, as well as a warning for disturbing and graphic content. In all, the video is 12 minutes and 37 seconds.

Matthew Hurlock, 35, died after he was shot near the Cypress gas station on March 17. The shooting happened at Timewise convenience store in the 12000 block of Telge Road at 11:54 a.m. Read KPRC 2′s initial reporting on what happened.

Deputies responded to reports of a knife-wielding man. Officials said when the responding deputies tried to detain the man, he refused and fought the deputies. Officials said during the fight, the man was shot by deputies. Officials said the deputies began to perform CPR on the man until EMS arrived at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said no deputies were injured in the shooting.

You can watch the law enforcement-produced video of the confrontation below:

In the first body camera video, authorities stop the video to show what appears to be a knife. Three separate versions from deputies’ body-worn cameras are shared in the YouTube video.