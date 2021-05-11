Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Pay increase for firefighters proposed as part of 2022 Houston budget

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli
, Digital News Editor

Photo does not have a caption

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Turner announced the proposed budget for all funds is a total of $5.1 billion, which is an increase of $227 million from the 2021 budget.

The spending plan also outlined funding for police, fire and other city departments and city services. This outline included a pay increase for Houston firefighters.

According to Turner, the money was made available by the Biden Administration, and “based on the advisory that we received yesterday, we’ll be in a position to provide a pay raise that the city can afford.”

Turner said the budget took a major hit because of the pandemic, and that, combined with a property tax revenue cap put the city at a $201 million budget shortfall. However, Turner said his proposed budget will close the gap.

Turner told KPRC 2 Investigates the proposed budget also includes no city layoffs for at least the next two years.

