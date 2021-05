Pasadena police investigating deadly shooting of man on May, 11, 2021.

PASADENA, Texas – A man is dead after he was shot multiple times by a woman Tuesday afternoon in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Pasadena Boulevard.

Police said the woman was taken into custody following a brief chase near Yellowstone and Pansy Street.

No identities have been released.

