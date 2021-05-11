Ask 2: Who is responsible for maintaining the landscaping on highways?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Who is responsible for maintaining the landscaping on highways?

Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is responsible for maintaining, trimming, and protecting landscape, according to its online manual.

This includes cutting grass, protecting wildflowers that pop up during the spring season, and keeping trash and litter off the highways.

This is done to prevent highway erosion, provide better drainage and protect wildlife, per the manual.

Any issues regarding landscaping and safety can be reported by contacting TxDOT here.

