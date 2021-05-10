Palace Social, modern bowling alley concept, opening on Bellaire Boulevard this summer

Palace Social is set to open in June.

HOUSTON – A new generation bowling alley is transforming an iconic establishment on Bellaire Boulevard.

Replacing Palace Bowling Lanes, Palace Social is set to open in June, according to media reports. The venue is located at 4191 Bellaire Blvd at the new mixed-use destination Southside Commons.

Palace Social will feature an arcade, eight bowling lanes, an e-sports lounge, a full-service bar, multi-sport simulators, a restaurant and lounge, and a laser tag arena, according to media reports. It will also feature ample venue space for birthday parties, holiday celebrations, corporate events, and other events.

The menu will focus on causal Southern and American fare, including brunch, lunch, and dinner options.

Palace Social is hosting a job fair Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are hiring for front of house, kitchen, servers, party coordinators and more. Interested people can apply online or attend the job fair at 4191 Bellaire Blvd.