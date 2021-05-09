Dutch Bros Coffee opening first local drive-thru in Spring

Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to the Houston area.

The Oregon-based drive-thru coffee shop is opening soon at 19366 Interstate 45 in Spring.

The chain specializes in a variety of coffees, nitrogen-infused cold brew, blended espresso, smoothies, teas and Blue Rebel energy drink. It also offers Dutch soda, sparkling soda water infused with your favorite flavor combo.

Dutch Bros Coffee also serves a range of goodies, such as chocolate chip muffins, granola bars, lemon poppyseed muffins, and orange cranberry muffins.

Founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros Coffee has more than 400 locations across 11 states. The new location will be locally operated by Todd Sesock and slated to open by late June or early July, according to Community Impact Newspaper.