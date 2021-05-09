Cloudy icon
Local News

Looking for a job? Chilis Grill & Bar to hire 10,000 new employees in next 10 weeks

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

Chilis Restaurant
,
Jobs
,
Hiring
HOUSTON – Chilis Grill & Bar is looking to hire 10,000 new employees in the next 10 weeks.

The company said it’s looking to fill a variety of part-time job openings which include servers, hosts, To-Go specialists, cooks and more.

Perks and benefits including:

  • Hourly Team Members average $10 to $20 per hour
  • CSLs average $38,000 to $48,000 a year
  • Managers average $50,000 to $75,000 a year
  • General Managers average $75,000 to $125,000 a year
  • Medical, dental and vision plans
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Brinker Family Fund (BFF), an established 501(c)(3) non-profit organization funded by Team Members to help fellow Team Members get through unexpected financial challenges
  • Team Member Dining Program – 50 to 100% off at Chili’s depending on role. Plus discounts on a cellphone, childcare and exclusive pricing on everything from clothes to local events through the Team Member Perks Center.
  • Casual environment where jeans are encouraged

