Police investigating drive-by, triple shooting in church parking lot in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in a church parking lot in southeast Houston, officials said.

Police said three men were shot and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. The shooting occurred after 4 p.m. at Bethel Institutional Missionary Baptist Church at 5530 Selinsky Road.

Police on the scene searched a blue four-door Nissan, hit with gunfire, in the parking lot, and found a backpack.

A witness told KPRC 2 that he heard at least 20 gunshots.

No churchgoers appear to be at the church at the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time, according to HPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.