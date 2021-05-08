Alief ISD warns parents of app being ‘used by child sex predators’

HOUSTON – The Alief Independent School District has put out a letter to parents warning them about an app called, “Party in My Dorm.”

Superintendent HD Chambers wrote the app is “being used by child sex predators,” according to the letter. He also wrote that while the app is intended for teens, “we have been made aware that it is being used to target and “friend” children by strangers who may cause them harm.”

The letter did not provide details on how the district became aware of the app or say whether the letter was prompted by any specific incident. The letter is dated May 7 and is posted on the district’s social media.

“Kids need to be really, really careful and mindful of where they are no matter what online platform they’re using,” said Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Mankarious had not heard of the app before but agreed with the district’s advice to keep an eye on your children’s phones and computers.

Ad

“Their plea to parents for parents to be mindful and be watchful is true always with every platform, every day, at all times,” Mankarious said.

The app referenced in the district’s letter allows users to role-play and chat, according to the description in the app store. It’s rated 17-plus.

Anna Garcia’s mother said she saw the district’s letter. The 8th-grade student said she has a phone, but not this particular app.